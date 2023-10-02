Local heroes and celebrities honored at ‘Stomp the City’ awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Stomp City Iconic Awards honored Memphis changemakers working to make the Bluff City a better place for everyone.

“Memphis is a great city with a lot of people working on the positive,” said Telisa Franklin. “If enough of us work together we can drown out the negative.”

The awards were specifically honoring those who are working to counter the growing gun violence.

This year’s Humanitarian Award recipient was Lori Swanigan, who is the CEO of The Benefits Solutions Group—a senior citizen advocacy collective.

“We want to make the seniors know the matter,” Swanigan said. “Gun violence has terrorized our seniors so much they don’t want to leave the house. We get them the things they need and work to make them feel safe and unforgotten.”

This year’s Artist of the Year was hometown hitmaker NLE Choppa.

“It feels great to be here in my hometown,” NLE Choppa told Action News 5. “I hope the work I do has a snowball effect because that’s my God-given purpose.

Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery presented the award to the Memphis-rapper and cited NLE Choppa’s work with changing the lives of youth as a positive impact in Memphis.

“Unfortunately there is a big focus on the bad in Memphis,” Lowery said. “But there’s so many great things happening in Memphis and we are changing that narrative one day at a time.”

