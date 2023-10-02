Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds and summery warmth early week; cooler by week’s end

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONDAY: Our quiet stretch of weather continues into the start of the new work and school week. Even with a weak boundary shifting across the region, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with morning 60s rebounding toward 90 by the afternoon hours. We’ll stay quiet and mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: High pressure will reassert itself in the wake of the weak boundary shifting across the region. A few clouds will mix with sunshine through the day with a nice rebound back toward the lower 90s by afternoon hours. We’ll fall back into the 60s again by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold firm for Wednesday, though clouds will begin to invade the region ahead of an advancing cold front pushing toward the region. Expect highs in the 80s Wednesday; lower 80s Thursday as chances for showers and a few storms near the region by the end of the day. Rainy periods may continue into early Friday before a blast of much cooler, fall air moves into the area by the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 70s, lows near 50.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

