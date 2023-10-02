Best Life: Transition from stay-at-home mom to full-time job mom

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Returning to the workforce can be challenging for stay-at-home moms.

One study found that parents who take time off to care for their families were about half as likely to get called in for an interview as people who were unemployed for other reasons.

But there are some ways to make the transition back to work seamless.

Do you ever feel like you’re the family teacher, nurse, chef, organizer, planner, uber driver, and professional cleaner?

Well, Salary.com estimates that if a stay-at-home mom earned an annual salary for all the jobs they perform, it would exceed $184,000.

So why is it so hard for moms to plan a career comeback? One survey found 93% of women who stayed at home to care for their children have experienced or anticipate it being a real challenge for them to re-enter the workforce.

However, a little planning can make the process smoother.

First, try talking to other working moms. Ask for advice about how they juggle family and career. If you have a long gap in your resume, brush up on industry trends by taking online training courses in your field.

It’s also a good idea to look for opportunities to expand your network by joining professional associations, attending networking events, or going to industry-specific conferences. Also, update your resume.

Another idea for stay-at-home moms who have been out of work for a while is to hire a career coach.

This is a professional who can coach you on how to land your ideal job.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

