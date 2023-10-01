Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tracking a cold front that could finally break the heat and dry spell

First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The 90 degree summer-like heat will stay with us through midweek. A cold front will move in by the end of the week and bring us some cooler temperatures and rain chances for some.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Tuesday will be partly sunny with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures near 80.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend looks dry with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s both days

