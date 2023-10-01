Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Thousands of Memphians gather for the annual St. Jude Walk

By Joel Griffin Moore and Sydney Gray
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphians gathered at Tom Lee Park for the annual St. Jude Walk.

The hospital treats patients dealing with childhood cancer.

The St. Jude Walk raises money to continue St. Jude’s mission of ending childhood cancer.

There were 3,500 participants at an event that connected patients, families, and St. Jude team members with one goal in mind.

Ensuring families never receive a bill, but instead are able to focus on their child’s road to recovery.

On the final day of childhood cancer awareness month, we heard from Nick, a 23-year-old U of M student and former St. Judge patient himself.

“Despite going through such a horrible thing like cancer and tumors, and leukemia, and sickle cell—whatever you might be going through, they make it to where you feel like you still have a resemblance of home and have games for the kids that are there,” he added, “They pay for everything of course ... you don’t have to pay a penny out of your pocket, so they really try to make it feel that you feel at home when you’re going through this tragedy.”

Nick even performed an original song on stage, “Do it for the Jude.”

St. Jude’s goal was to raise at least 775,000, which it surpassed at the walk.

