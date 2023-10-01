Pedestrian struck, killed in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 2:30 a.m. on Quince Road near Riverdale Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, according to police.

