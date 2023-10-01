2 people detained after wounding call at Exxon gas station on Union Avenue, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a wounding call at the Exxon gas station on Union Avenue and South Pauline Street.

According to an eyewitness, a man chased a woman with a machete and attacked her with it, but this has yet to be confirmed by MPD.

Police say that a male and female have been detained as they investigate the details of the incident.

An Action News 5 crew member was on the scene and saw a woman with a bandaged wrist.

According to police, no one has been transported to the hospital at this time.

Police have not confirmed the details of this incident.

