1 man in critical condition after shooting on Mt. Moriah Road, police say
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 2 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah near Dee Road.
When police arrived, officers discovered that a male victim had been shot.
The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
