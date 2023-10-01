Advertise with Us
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Mt. Moriah Road, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 2 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah near Dee Road.

When police arrived, officers discovered that a male victim had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

