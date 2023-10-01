1 hospitalized, in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Getwell Road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a 2-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left one person in critical condition.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a crash on Getwell Road near American Way.

When MPD arrived, they discovered that one person had been seriously injured.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

