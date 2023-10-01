1 dead, 1 detained after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:30 a.m. on Austin Street near Hyde Park Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

One person is detained, according to Memphis Police Department.

Anyone with information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

