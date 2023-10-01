Advertise with Us
1 dead, 1 detained after North Memphis shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:30 a.m. on Austin Street near Hyde Park Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

One person is detained, according to Memphis Police Department.

Anyone with information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

