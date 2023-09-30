Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Your First Alert to the continuation of a warm and dry pattern in the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Above average temperatures and no rain in the forecast for the next few days, but a change in the pattern will set in by the end of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Kevin Young
Arrest made in FedExForum shooting
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
Alissa McCommon, 38
‘Appalling’: Former Covington teacher accused of child rape rearrested after stalking, harassing victim upon release, police say

Latest News

Uncle Lou's Kitchen prepares for Black Restaurant Week
Burglars steal electronics, tools from Millington pawn shop; police search for suspects
Bond revoked for FedExForum shooting suspect
Millington Pawn & Jewelry smash-and-grab scene
Burglars steal electronics, tools from Millington pawn shop; police search for suspects