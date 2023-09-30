Warehouse catches on fire in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A West Memphis warehouse is on fire Saturday morning.

The warehouse is located on North 7th Street.

The scene on 7th Street. (Action News 5)

It’s unclear what products the warehouse was storing.

There are no injuries reported.

The fire is in an old warehouse on 7th street—no injuries reported but that smoke plume can be seen from 24 miles away! https://t.co/YBciVc8gSL — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) September 30, 2023

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

