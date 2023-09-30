Summer-like heat & a dry pattern firmly in place as we head into October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s the last day of the month but and as we head into October, it will remain hot and dry. Highs will stay near 90 through the middle of next week. Cooler temperatures and rain chances will be possible by the end of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures near 80.

