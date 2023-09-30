Memphis rallies from down 17-0 to beat Boise State 35-32

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Trailing 17-0 in the second quarter and looking lifeless, the Memphis Tigers roared back to life on their way to a huge 35-32 non-conference victory over Boise State. Memphis improves to 4-1 on the season.

The comeback started midway through the second quarter, when Seth Henigan and Roc Taylor engineered a touchdown drive that culminated with a 19-yard touchdown by Taylor, who had over 100 receiving yards for the second straight game. Blake Watson scored the first of two touchdowns in the game with under 30 seconds left in the first half.

The biggest play of the game came late in the second quarter, when Geoffrey Cantin-Arku blocked a Boise State field goal attempt, then returned it 80 yards for a touchdown that gave the Tigers their first lead of the day, 21-17.

Demeer Blankumsee scored a 59-yard touchdown early in the fourth and Watson found the end zone for the second time in the game late in the quarter.

Memphis will enjoy a bye this upcoming week before a huge conference showdown with Tulane two Fridays from now.

