Man killed in single-car crash on I-40 W

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a single-car crash on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 3:13 a.m. at I-40 West near Whitten Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The westbound right two lanes and right shoulder are blocked.

This is an ongoing investigation.

