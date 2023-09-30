Advertise with Us
Man killed in single-car crash on I-40 W

The single-car crash on I-40 West
The single-car crash on I-40 West
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a single-car crash on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 3:13 a.m. at I-40 West near Whitten Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The westbound right two lanes and right shoulder are blocked.

This is an ongoing investigation.

