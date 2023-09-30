Advertise with Us
Man killed in shooting on E. Shelby Drive

By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:09 a.m. on E. Shelby Drive near Hillbrook Road.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to MPD.

If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

