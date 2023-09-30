Man killed in shooting on E. Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:09 a.m. on E. Shelby Drive near Hillbrook Road.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to MPD.

If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.