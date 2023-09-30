Advertise with Us
Man accused of stealing gas in modified truck with 300-gallon fuel tanks

Texas police say Michel Mendez has been arrested for stealing fuel from a gas station.
Texas police say Michel Mendez has been arrested for stealing fuel from a gas station.(Crockett Police Department)
By Brittany Hunter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - A Texas man is facing charges for allegedly stealing fuel from a gas station with fraudulent cards and using a modified truck.

According to the Crockett Police Department, an off-duty county deputy spotted a vehicle at a gas station earlier this month that he knew to be associated with a fuel theft.

Police said the same truck was previously connected to a gasoline theft and fraudulent credit card incident at a gas station in August.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Michel Mendez, was known to have stolen fuel from the same gas station several times, totaling more than $1,000, police said.

The deputy notified police of Mendez’s location and officers responded to take the 40-year-old into custody.

Investigators said they found that Mendez’s truck had been modified with two 300-gallon tanks to store fuel.

Police said they also found 31 active gift cards programmed with 31 different victims’ credit or debit card numbers in his vehicle.

Additionally, Mendez had a warrant out for his arrest from Angelina County for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information as well as a fraud charge out of Houston County.

Crockett police said Mendez is facing two more counts of credit/debit card abuse.

Mendez was booked into the Houston County Jail with his bond set at $60,000.

