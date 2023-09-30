Heat sticks around for the start of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry and above average conditions continue into the start of October. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 80s. Another warm, mild night ahead with lows in the middle to upper 60s with clear conditions. A cold front is expected to push through the Mid-South late week offering some relief from the heat.

TOMORROW: Highs in the low 90s with plentiful sunshine through the day. Winds will be East 5 to 10 mph.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Low 90s to kick off the work week then eventually into the upper 80s by mid-week. Cloud cover will start to build in mid-week ahead of a cold front that will push through into Thursday. This will help aid in cooler temperatures and bring some well-needed rainfall into the Mid-South. Rainfall totals with this system look to be minimal, but with drought conditions we will take what we can get. Conditions into next weekend look to be slightly below normal, and more fall-like.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.