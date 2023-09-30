Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 features the best of the best

By Matt Infield, Doc Holliday and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s almost playoff time and week 7 of Friday Football Fever featured a great slate of games full of heavyweights across the Mid-South.

Our Game of the Week featured two of the best teams across the area, with Bartlett traveling to Houston. The Mustangs defended their house with a 24-14 victory. Houston led 14-0 at halftime and never looked back, as they move to 5-2, clinching a playoff spot.

Other games featured include:

-Germantown moving to 7-0 with a 35-6 victory over Whitehaven

-Southwind also improving to 7-0 by beating Central, 36-14

-Collierville rolling over White Station, 28-6

-Melrose pitching a 34-0 shutout over Hamilton

-East picking up their first victory of the season with a 29-14 triumph over Bolton on Thursday

