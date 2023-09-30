Former Covington teacher accused of child rape facing new charges

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Tipton County teacher charged with child rape is back behind bars, and facing more charges after violating her bond conditions.

38-year-old Alissa Mccommon is charged with coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, tampering with evidence, and harassment.

“[These are] not charges we anticipated, but obviously it was not driven by us. It was Alissa’s choice, no one else’s,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner.

Weeks after being arrested for child rape, former Charger Academy fourth grade teacher Alissa Mccommon landed back in the Tipton County Jail Thursday for violating her court-ordered bond agreement.

The 38-year-old’s bond condition was to not make contact with any of the victims or any children other than her own children.

“These charges were a result of an investigation that it was reported to us on 26 of September that contact had been initiated,” said Turner.

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said investigators discovered McCommon was using a burner phone to contact her victim using a specific code word to confirm that the minor was alone before sending nude photographs on Snapchat.

After using the same code word on September 28, Mccommon sent multiple messages to the victim and threatened them.

“And it was in the text messages that he would regret going through with this investigation, and not getting into specifics of what that is,” said Turner.

Because of that, the fourth-grade teacher has now also been charged with coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, tampering with evidence, and harassment.

Charges that could become federal.

“No one really knows what the reality of this is and the reality is that she is innocent as she sits. Just because she is accused of some things and obviously, they’re terrible things, but we think that justice will eventually be served, but she does maintain her innocence,” said Jere Mason, McCommon’s Attorney.

While the investigation is still ongoing, some parents said they’re disgusted by the new allegations.

“it’s devastating because I have a granddaughter that goes to that school in the second grade. She should be held accountable for everything she has done. I hope they throw the book at her,” said Patricia Kilpatrick, a Covington Resident.

Alissa McCommon is being held at the Tipton County Jail without bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a revocation hearing.

