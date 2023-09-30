Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Early voting ends this weekend; Memphis voters make their way to the polls

By Sydney Hawkins and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting ends on September 30 in Shelby County and the voters have made their way to the polls, casting their vote for who they believe should take leadership in the Bluff City.

So far, 36,000 residents have voted early throughout the two-week period.

In this election, the seats for Mayor and City Council are open.

Officials say that there are still a lot of voters who are undecided in this election.

All 18 polling locations are open until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Any person can vote at any precinct and location.

