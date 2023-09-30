Advertise with Us
Dry & hot pattern firmly in place as we head into October

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today is the last day of September yet it still feels like summer and this dry and hot pattern is going to persist. Highs will be back in the low 90s all weekend and into next week too. Changes could arrive the middle to end of next week with rain chances and temperatures closer to our average in the low 80s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures near 80.

