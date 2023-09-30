3 injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were injured in a shooting on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:40 p.m. on Park Avenue near Semmes Street.

A man, 25, was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Another man, 24, was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

One woman, 24, was taken to Methodist South Hospital by a private vehicle.

Police say the suspects were in a dark Infiniti SUV.

If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

