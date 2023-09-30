Advertise with Us
1 man dead at Sekisui restaurant in Midtown, police say

1 man dead at Sekisui in Midtown, police say
1 man dead at Sekisui in Midtown, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a death that took place at a popular restaurant in Midtown.

According to police, a man was pronounced dead on the scene when officers arrived.

The man was at the Sekisui Restaurant in the Midtown area.

There is no other information at this time.

