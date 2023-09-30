Advertise with Us
1 man dead, 2 others injured after crash on Shelby Drive, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead and two others injured.

Around 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a crash on Shelby Drive near Delp.

When police arrived, they discovered that three individuals had been injured in the crash.

One male victim was pronounced dead.

The two other injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers are advising the public to avoid this area.

There is no other information at this time.

