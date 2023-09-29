Voter turnout on pace to surpass 2019 and 2015 municipal elections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is just one week left before election day in Memphis.

Data shows this election is on pace to have a higher turnout than the mayoral elections in the past 8 years.

The highest voter turnout so far is in East Memphis.

Around lunchtime Thursday, it was a packed parking lot at Second Baptist Church off Walnut Grove Road.

The early voting precinct had a steady flow of early voters like Annie Malone who said voting was quick and easy.

“About 6 or 7 minutes and that’s why I like to early vote because it’s easier to get in and out,” said Malone.

As of Wednesday, more than 4,557 people voted at Second Baptist church.

A fellow East Memphis precinct, White Station Church of Christ had 3,655 voters.

Abundant Grace in Whitehaven had roughly 2,995 voters.

”You’ll see that District 5 is obviously a very competitive race because 13% of the eligible voters have turned out to vote there, compared to an overall percentage of 10%,” said Shelby County election administrator Linda Phillips.

Financial reports show lots of money has been spent to drive voters to the polls in the race to replace current District 5 city councilman Worth Morgan.

However, the names at the top of the ticket are generally the biggest draw.

Nearly 2,000 more voters have turned out this time around than in the 2019 election.

This year’s early voting numbers are also outpacing 2015 when Jim Strickland squared off against then-incumbent AC Wharton.

This time 17 candidates are vying for the top spot in the city, giving voters like Malone a lot to think about.

“Somebody that’s going to help with the crime that I feel will do something about this crime in this city,” said Malone. “That’s my motivating factor.”

Early voting ends Saturday and during the early voting period, you can go to any precinct you choose.

However, on election day, October 5th, voters have to go to their assigned precinct.

