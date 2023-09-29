Advertise with Us
Repairman fails to return car to client, car disappears from shop, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Sep. 29, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a repairman they say failed to return a vehicle to a client.

On May 15, officers received a call from a client of a repair shop located on Malone Road.

The officers were informed by the client that their vehicle disappeared from the repair shop and had not been returned.

According to police, the client’s insurance agency paid over $15,000 to have the vehicle repaired.

Wesley Benedict, the owner of the repair shop, failed to return both car and the money after being notified repeatedly.

Upon further investigation, Benedict was taken into police custody and booked on September 28.

Benedict is facing charges for theft of property.

