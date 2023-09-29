Police investigating shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser on Friday.

The shooting happened at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Rangeline Road around 2:30 a.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

