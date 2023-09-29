Police investigating shooting in Frayser
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser on Friday.
The shooting happened at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Rangeline Road around 2:30 a.m.
There is no suspect information at this time.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
