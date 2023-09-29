Liberty Park favored by teams as new location for barbeque cooking contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will not be at the Tom Lee Park next year.

Teams this year were given a poll with three options:

Moving to Liberty Park with the expectation of returning in 2024, finding a venue outside of Memphis proper, or not returning at all if the competition is not on the riverfront.

According to Memphis in May, the results were clear that most teams want to see the event held at the Fairgrounds at Liberty Park in 2024.

Poll results are as follows:

77% of teams voted to move the event to Liberty Park

15% of teams said they were okay with moving the contest outside the City of Memphis

7% of teams indicated they would likely not participate if the contest moved from Tom Lee Park

Based on the responses, Memphis in May is moving forward with discussions and arrangements to make Liberty Park the location for the 2024 World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest.

Liberty Park is a familiar site as the showdown took place there in 2011 and 2022.

“As a $4 billion industry in Memphis and Shelby County that generated over $260 million in local and state sales tax in 2022,” said Kevin Kane president and CEO of Memphis Tourism. “The local tourism and hospitality industry cannot afford to lose any cornerstone event on the calendar that draws visitors to our destination.”

The MRPP filed a lawsuit against Memphis in May earlier this month seeking compensation for the $1.4 million in damages caused to Tom Lee Park.

Much of the damage is done to concrete pathways. Tom Lee Park reopened earlier this month.

The City of Memphis did chip in to help cover the $500,000.

Events like Beale Street Music Fest and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returned to Tom Lee Park in 2023.

