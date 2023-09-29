Gunmen pistol-whip worker servicing ATM minutes after attempting to rob Midtown bank; says police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for three gunmen who attempted to rob a Midtown bank Thursday morning and 13 minutes later pistol-whipped an employee of a different bank while attempting to take cash from the ATM he was servicing.

Memphis police say the suspects left empty-handed after both robbery attempts.

Police say the gunmen first attempted to rob the Renasant Bank located at 2046 Union Avenue at 9:28 a.m. but were unable to get inside due to the magnetic door lock.

Police say the three men took off in a black, newer-model Infiniti Q50 with a drive-out tag and damage to the front right quarter panel.

Approximately 13 minutes later, at 9:41 a.m., the same three gunmen attempted to rob two employees servicing an ATM at the Independent Bank located at 1711 Union Avenue. Police say the suspects demanded the employees open the machine, then pistol-whipped one of them.

The victim suffered a large cut to his head and had to be sent to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Suspect No. 1 is described as being in his late teens to early 20s and was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black athletic pants with a blue strip down the side, and gray and white Nike Air Max.

Suspect No. 2 is described as being in his late teens to early 20s and was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a black Nike mask, black pants, and white shoes.

Suspect No. 3 is described as being in his late teens to early 20s and was last seen wearing a red Nike Just Do It hoodie, gray sweats, a black skull cap, and a camo mask.

All three suspects were armed with handguns.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

