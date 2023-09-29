Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: toasty warmth continues into weekend, early next week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRIDAY: A few clouds mixing with sunshine to kick off the day as mild 60s make a quick ramp-up toward the lower 90s by the afternoon hours across the Mid-South. A rogue shower or storm can’t be ruled out with lows bottoming out in the 60s to lower 70s by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will make its presence known through the upcoming weekend, keeping sunshine in play and toasty hot temperatures. Rain chances will remain slim to none with afternoon highs in the lower 90s; overnights hanging in the 60s to lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern remains stagnant, yet quiet through the start of next week. Highs will top out in the lower 90s much of next week – well above-average for this time of the year. A front may approach the region by mid-next week to bring a chance for a few showers and storms and a chance for slightly cooler weather by the first full weekend of October.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

