Feedback form teams expected to determine future of barbecue cooking contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will likely not be at the Tom Lee Park next year.

Liberty Park is a familiar site as the showdown took place there in 2011 and 2022.

Teams this year were given a poll with three options.

Moving to Liberty Park with the expectation of returning in 2024, unsure of returning if the competition is no longer on the riverfront, or finding a venue outside of Memphis proper.

“As a $4 billion industry in Memphis and Shelby County that generated over $260 million in local and state sales tax in 2022,” said Kevin Kane president and CEO of Memphis Tourism.The local tourism and hospitality industry cannot afford to lose any cornerstone event on the calendar that draws visitors to our destination.”

The MRPP filed a lawsuit against Memphis in May earlier this month seeking compensation for the $1.4 million in damages caused to Tom Lee Park.

Much of the damage is done to concrete pathways. Tom Lee Park reopened earlier this month.

The city of Memphis did chip in to help cover the $500,000.

Events like Beale Street Music Fest and the World Championship Barbecue cooking contest returned to Tom Lee Park after being moved elsewhere in 2021.

