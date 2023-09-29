Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Feedback form teams expected to determine future of barbecue cooking contest

By Sydney Gray
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will likely not be at the Tom Lee Park next year.

Liberty Park is a familiar site as the showdown took place there in 2011 and 2022.

Teams this year were given a poll with three options.

Moving to Liberty Park with the expectation of returning in 2024, unsure of returning if the competition is no longer on the riverfront, or finding a venue outside of Memphis proper.

“As a $4 billion industry in Memphis and Shelby County that generated over $260 million in local and state sales tax in 2022,” said Kevin Kane president and CEO of Memphis Tourism.The local tourism and hospitality industry cannot afford to lose any cornerstone event on the calendar that draws visitors to our destination.”

The MRPP filed a lawsuit against Memphis in May earlier this month seeking compensation for the $1.4 million in damages caused to Tom Lee Park.

Much of the damage is done to concrete pathways. Tom Lee Park reopened earlier this month.

The city of Memphis did chip in to help cover the $500,000.

Events like Beale Street Music Fest and the World Championship Barbecue cooking contest returned to Tom Lee Park after being moved elsewhere in 2021.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Kevin Young
Arrest made in FedExForum shooting
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports

Latest News

Memphis poets gather at Peabody Park
901 Now: Local poets connect with nature and community
Feedback for future of barbecue cooking contest expected
Police investigating shooting in Frayser
Voter turnout on pace to surpass 2019 and 2015 municipal elections