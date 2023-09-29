Advertise with Us
Drunken woman drops baby several times, charged with child abuse, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say was publicly intoxicated while holding her baby.

On September 29, officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious person at an apartment complex on Oak Forest Way.

When police arrived, they were informed by the caller that Kyria Dye, 39, was holding a baby while sitting on the outside steps.

Dye was surrounded by numerous empty liquor bottles as she held the infant.

The caller also informed the police that Dye dropped the baby several times because she was intoxicated and too weak to carry it.

Upon further investigation, Dye was taken into police custody.

Dye is facing charges for child abuse and public intoxication.

