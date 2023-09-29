Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Burglars steal electronics, tools from Millington pawn shop; police search for suspects

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Millington Police Department is searching for a group of burglars who smashed their way into a pawn shop Friday morning, stealing electronics and tools in the process.

Police say they responded to Millington Pawn & Jewelry at 4779 Navy Road at 5:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw a red Chrysler 300 backed into a door that was smashed open but found no one inside.

The investigation revealed that four men entered the shop after the car crashed through the door.

Police say the pawn shop did contain weapons, but none were taken.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects and any other vehicles related to the burglary.

Those with information are asked to contact the Millington Police Department at 901-873-5600 or 901-872-3333 and ask to speak with a detective.

