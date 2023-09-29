Bluff City Life: Wed., 20 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Kafé Kirk’s 5th Anniversary With Keiko Matsui

It’s all about the music. Award-winning artist Kirk Whalum is here, talking tours. Find out where you can see the legend live.

Kirk Whalum | Grammy Award-Winning Saxophonist

Itta Bena’s Revamped Menu For 17th Anniversary

Beef, seafood -- what are you feeling? Chef Oscar Pena is setting the mood with his new dishes at Itta Bena’s Restaurant.

Chef Oscar Peña | Corporate Director of Culinary Operations & Development at Itta Bena

Drew Wooten | General Manager at Itta Bena

Bonus Interview: Chef Oscar & Drew Wooten tell us how Itta Bena is celebrating 17 years!

Empowering Hearts To Go Red For Women

We’re going red! This luncheon wants women to put the focus on their health and you’re invited to the celebration.

Leslie Daniel | 2023 Go Red For Women Chair

Lori Evans | 2023 Mid-South Women of Impact Chair & Community & Customer Engagement with Regional One Health

Civic Engagement From Class To Community

Our teachers make a lasting impression in our lives and their efforts help us understand the role we can play to engage and create a better society. So we’re recognizing an Educator of Excellence by New Memphis!

Kerrith Griffin | Executive Director at University Middle School

Northwest Wednesdays: Equipped With The Specifics In Precision Engineering

A degree is waiting for you at Northwest Mississippi Community College. See what it takes to excel in precision engineering on campus.

Phone In For Help & Additional Services At 2-1-1

Need information -- do more than phone a friend -- dial 2-1-1 for resources to help!

Kim Fluker | Senior Manager at Linc 2-1-1

