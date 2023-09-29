Bluff City Life: Fri., 22 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
First Release Of The Estate’s Small-Batch Bourbons
A first for Old Dominick! See what’s unique about this new series of bourbon fresh from the distillery.
Alex Castle | Master Distiller & Sr. Vice President of Old Dominick Distillery
Bluff City Life Feature: A Sanctuary For Songwriters
Songwriters, find your place! In the heart of downtown Memphis, live music awaits helping artists find their voice at South Main Sounds.
Smooth Sounds Of Country From “Memphis’ Best”
She was last year’s “Best of Memphis” Top Local Singer and her song “My Ryan” was nominated for Best Video in the Arkansas Country Music Awards!
Amber Rae Dunn | Country Artist | IG: @amberraedunn
Courage Thru Cancer Celebration
The “Courage Thru Cancer Celebration” event is days away and we’re learning why this is so important from a past honoree!
Jeff Earnest | Cancer Survivor & 2021 Honoree at the Courage Thru Cancer Celebration
Jon Neal | Founder of Courage Thru Cancer
Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer
Standing Alongside Those Living With Sickle Cell
In an effort to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease, one foundation has been providing advocacy and assistance to those living with it, since 2007. They’re also making sure children can enjoy their summers away at camp!
Rosalyn Twillie | Chief Executive Director of The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee
Sponsored by Vitalant
Creating A Platform For Memphis Musicians
See how one group is providing a sanctuary for Memphis musicians and songwriters.
Mark Parsell | President of Memphis Songwriters Association & Owner of South Main Sounds
We’ve put the spotlight on musicians in Memphis, so let’s tune into the sounds of Amber Rae Dunn and her song Barbershop!
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.