Bluff City Life: Fri., 22 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

First Release Of The Estate’s Small-Batch Bourbons

A first for Old Dominick! See what’s unique about this new series of bourbon fresh from the distillery.

Alex Castle | Master Distiller & Sr. Vice President of Old Dominick Distillery

Bluff City Life Feature: A Sanctuary For Songwriters

Songwriters, find your place! In the heart of downtown Memphis, live music awaits helping artists find their voice at South Main Sounds.

Smooth Sounds Of Country From “Memphis’ Best”

She was last year’s “Best of Memphis” Top Local Singer and her song “My Ryan” was nominated for Best Video in the Arkansas Country Music Awards!

Amber Rae Dunn | Country Artist | IG: @amberraedunn

Courage Thru Cancer Celebration

The “Courage Thru Cancer Celebration” event is days away and we’re learning why this is so important from a past honoree!

Jeff Earnest | Cancer Survivor & 2021 Honoree at the Courage Thru Cancer Celebration

Jon Neal | Founder of Courage Thru Cancer

Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer

Standing Alongside Those Living With Sickle Cell

In an effort to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease, one foundation has been providing advocacy and assistance to those living with it, since 2007. They’re also making sure children can enjoy their summers away at camp!

Rosalyn Twillie | Chief Executive Director of The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee

Sponsored by Vitalant

Creating A Platform For Memphis Musicians

See how one group is providing a sanctuary for Memphis musicians and songwriters.

Mark Parsell | President of Memphis Songwriters Association & Owner of South Main Sounds

“Barbershop” | Amber Rae Dunn

We’ve put the spotlight on musicians in Memphis, so let’s tune into the sounds of Amber Rae Dunn and her song Barbershop!

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.