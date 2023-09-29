Advertise with Us
Above average conditions stick around for the weekend, but relief is in sight

WMC First Alert Weather
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another warm day for the end of the work week, with highs this afternoon back into the low 90s. Plentiful sunshine today with dry conditions through the day. A rogue shower could try to push into portions of western Tennessee, but the chance is low and most, if not all, will stay dry. The above average temperatures will carry over into our weekend ahead and for the start of our next work week.

TONIGHT: Mild, warm night ahead with lows into the upper 60s, low 70s. Mostly clear conditions with a Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Dry conditions persist through the weekend. Highs for Saturday will be into the low 90s. Winds will be Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

INTO THE START OF OCTOBER: Low 90s stick around for the beginning of the week. Heading into the middle and latter portion of the work week a cold front is likely to push through the Mid-South. This would offer relief from above average conditions and some aid in our drought conditions, as rainfall will accompany the front. The extent of the cool down is yet to be nailed down but it will be noticeable and help it feel a bit more fall-like as we head into next weekend.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

