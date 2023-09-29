Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

901 Now: Local poets connect with nature and community

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Calling all writers in the 901 Now!

Walking around Peabody Park, one would say the sounds are soothing enough.

But Saturday, for one night only, the park will be filled with sounds of rhymes, snaps, alliteration and motivation.

“Out in the park I hear poetry quite often,” said poet Lindsey Wilson. “The way the trees and leaves rattle, the birds are chirping -- that’s poetry.”

“Not only a space for poetry, a space for healing, a space for people to find themselves, a space for people to express themselves, a real open forum where people build community,” JMITCH Stay Lit added.

The poetry scene in Memphis is a tight knit community--a community that uses words to express people, places, and things they’ve seen in life and in Memphis.

“I use my craft of poetry; it starts with writing to impact the community by being myself,” poet Steven Fox said. “Writing is all about not only telling my own story but to help others and empower others to tell theirs as well.”

And one way to do that is bringing poetry to the park free of charge.

“It’s not just words, it’s not just come and say something and leave,” Sumo The Artist said. “You’re going to feel like you want to come back. Meet somebody you didn’t know. Ya’ll might start hanging out outside the open mic, so it’s all about community.”

Perform 901 will host its Poetry in the Park on Saturday at Peabody Park.

It’s an opportunity for reflection and expression through sounds and performers.

“Poetry gives us the opportunity to explain the unexplainable,” poet Francis, The Truman said. “Inspire each other. Like when you get into the scene you realize it’s a community.”

The free event will also have food and music. The event is in partnership with Memphis Parks.

For additional information email Lindsey.wilson@memphistn.gov

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Kevin Young
Arrest made in FedExForum shooting
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: toasty warmth continues into weekend, early next week
9/29 First Alert Forecast: unseasonal warmth, dry conditions continue into early October
Kevin Young
Arrest made in FedExForum shooting
Residents concerned about conditions at South Memphis apartment complex
Residents concerned about conditions at South Memphis apartment complex