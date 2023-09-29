4-year-old accidentally shoots self in Raleigh
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A four-year-old is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
Paramedics responded to the shooting at a home in Teresa Cove in Raleigh at 3:33 p.m., where the toddler was found suffering a gunshot wound. Firefighters say the boy’s 21-year-old brother was at the home at the time of the shooting.
The child was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
There’s no word on how he got hold of a gun.
Memphis police say no arrests have been made.
