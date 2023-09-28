Advertise with Us
XFL and USFL announce merger

Memphis Showboats vs New Orleans Breakers
Memphis Showboats vs New Orleans Breakers(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spring football leagues the USFL and XFL are planning to merge.

The two companies announced their intention to merge in a press release Thursday.

The merger plans hinge upon regulatory approval.

It’s unclear how this announcement will impact the USFL’s Memphis Showboats.

The announcement states that more details on the new league will be announced at a later date.

