XFL and USFL announce merger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spring football leagues the USFL and XFL are planning to merge.

The two companies announced their intention to merge in a press release Thursday.

The merger plans hinge upon regulatory approval.

It’s unclear how this announcement will impact the USFL’s Memphis Showboats.

The announcement states that more details on the new league will be announced at a later date.

