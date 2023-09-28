Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman mistakes salesman for hitman, shoots and injures him, deputies say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a woman they say shot a salesman after she mistakenly believed he was a hitman.

On September 27, officers responded to a call from a residence on Brimhill Lane.

According to deputies, a pest control salesman was shot in the torso through the front door.

Monica Johnson, 51, mistakenly believed that the salesman was a hitman from a local gang.

Before the incident, Johnson spoke to her son who is an inmate in a correctional facility.

She informed him that she believed that a local gang put a hit out on her.

After further investigation, deputies discovered that Johnson shot through the door before retreating upstairs to hide.

The victim, the pest control salesman, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Johnson is currently facing charges for aggravated assault.

