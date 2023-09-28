Wild, rabid bat captured at Ark. zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Officials captured a rabid, wild bat at an Arkansas zoo this weekend.

Officials with the Little Rock Zoo say they received a report of a wild bat flying erratically around the zoo on Saturday, September 23.

The bat was determined to not belong to the zoo, and was captured by one of the zoo’s veterinarians and euthanized.

There was no exposure to any of the animals at the zoo.

The bat later tested positive for rabies by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Anyone who may have had contact with the bat is asked to call ADH at 501-661-2381.

