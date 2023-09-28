Voter Alliance working to increase voter engagement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The party bus rides to the polls are happening at several locations across Memphis on Thursday.

At 3:30 voters needing a ride can come to the Hickory Hill Community Center thanks to the Haven, who is partnering with the Shelby County Voter Alliance.

The last day for early voting is Saturday.

If you’d like to vote on Thursday, the party bus will be at the Ed Rice Community Center in Frayser at 2 p.m. and then hit Midtown at 5 p.m.

The Voter Alliance will be hosting its Party at the Polls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Lewis Street Missionary Baptist Church.

The Voter Alliance is a nonpartisan organization working to increase voter engagement and participation in Shelby County.

They’re going door to door across District 5 to encourage people to vote and learn more about candidates running for positions to represent them.

We talked with Pratik Dash who’s the political director of TIRRC, and also a member of the Shelby County Voter Alliance.

He says ensuring Memphian’s vote locally is critical when it comes to representation.

“These are the elections that affect our community’s everyday lives, these are the folks who are going to be accessible to our communities, they’re the ones who we can call to fix our sidewalks to help when it comes to the local budget,” said Dash. “When it comes to you know public safety, these are all issues that are really important and these are all people who will be accessible to every single person whose door we knock on in Memphis.”

The party at the polls will include free food live entertainment giveaways, and of course, the chance for voters to cast their vote in this year’s municipal election.

