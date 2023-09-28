Advertise with Us
Video appears to show US soldier released from North Korea landing in Texas

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson on July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) - The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago has arrived back in the U.S. in San Antonio, Texas early Thursday, local affiliate video appeared to show.

Pvt. Travis King’s release was secured with the help of ally Sweden and rival China, the White House said Wednesday, North Korea said it would expel King earlier the same day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

