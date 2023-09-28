Video appears to show US soldier released from North Korea landing in Texas

(AP) - The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago has arrived back in the U.S. in San Antonio, Texas early Thursday, local affiliate video appeared to show.

Pvt. Travis King’s release was secured with the help of ally Sweden and rival China, the White House said Wednesday, North Korea said it would expel King earlier the same day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.