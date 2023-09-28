Truck carrying 100s of gallons of fuel catches fire at BlueOval City

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - For nearly two hours, firefighters battled a blaze at BlueOval City in Stanton, Tennessee, after a service truck containing hundreds of gallons of fuel caught fire at the electric truck manufacturing plant Wednesday afternoon.

Crews with the Brownsville-Haywood County Fire Department and Stanton Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene at around 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters say the truck that caught fire was equipped with several hundred gallons of diesel, gasoline, engine oil, and hydraulic fluid.

The fire was brought under control with the help of Haywood County’s new foam trailer, which was recently donated by Tennessee Valley Authority.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.