Southaven police search for shooting suspect, vehicle
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department needs your help finding a vehicle and suspect connected to a shooting on Grandview Cove.
Police say the shooting took place Wednesday morning.
The vehicle is a white 2015 Dodge Ram with a Mississippi tag DA6-5958. The suspect is a man known only as “Mike.”
If you know the whereabouts of the vehicle or suspect, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.
