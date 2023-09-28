Southaven police search for shooting suspect, vehicle

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department needs your help finding a vehicle and suspect connected to a shooting on Grandview Cove.

Police say the shooting took place Wednesday morning.

The vehicle is a white 2015 Dodge Ram with a Mississippi tag DA6-5958. The suspect is a man known only as “Mike.”

If you know the whereabouts of the vehicle or suspect, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

