Shooting suspect dead, another wounded in pursuit turned shootout with Ark. deputies; ASP investigates

CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a shooting involving multiple law enforcement agencies that left one shooting suspect dead and another injured in Cross County just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to ASP, a man and a woman connected to a violent felony in Etowah County, Alabama, fired at officers after evading law enforcement in a pursuit that crossed three counties.

One suspect died and the other was wounded in the incident. The two were suspects in a shooting out of Hokes Bluff, Alabama.

The pursuit began in Crittenden County, proceeded through a rural section of Poinsett County, and entered Cross County, where spike strips were deployed on Highway 75.

After the two suspects fired at deputies, officers returned fire, striking suspects William Burchett, 54, and Tammi Naler, 47.

Naler died of injuries sustained in the incident. Burchett, who is wanted in the Tuesday shooting of his mother in Hokes Bluff, was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

Deputies from Crittenden, Poinsett and Cross counties were involved in the incident but were not injured. No ASP Troopers were involved in the pursuit or the shooting.

The deceased was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

An investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by officers was consistent with Arkansas law.

