Shelby County DA suspended after DUI, courts say

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Monica Timmerman was arrested on DUI charges in December of last year, now she is being temporarily suspended by the Supreme Court of Tennessee.

This suspension will temporarily restrict Timmerman from taking on any new clients or cases.

Timmerman must also cease representing any existing clients by October 27.

It is also requested by the courts that she notify all the clients that she is currently representing, including the opposing counsel in each case.

The suspension will remain in effect by the courts until Timmerman is instructed otherwise.

