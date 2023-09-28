MAS to offer $10 adoptions during national ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event. MAS will participate from October 1-15 from 12 to 4 p.m. daily, offering $10 adoption fees for all dogs and cats available at the shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove.

There are currently more than 325 pets onsite in MAS’s care. MAS’s typical adoption fees for dogs and cats vary from $20 to $80 and include age-appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, heartworm test and treatment medications if needed (dogs), collar/leash, and customized ID tag.

Interested adopters can find hours, location, adoption process, and available pets online at memphisanimalservices.com.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. With a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption, this lifesaving effort has helped more than 190,000 pets find loving homes since 2016. As BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, a total of 687 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada have participated throughout the years.

During BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” quarterly national events, an average of 1,225 shelter pets are adopted each day.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our Fall National ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

Memphis Animal Services has participated in about 15 Empty the Shelters national adoption events since 2019.

“We’re so grateful for our ongoing partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation,” said Ty Coleman, MAS interim director. “We always look forward to seeing the new families created during Empty the Shelters events.”

For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website or memphisanimalservices.com.

For families who aren’t sure about the commitment of adoption, MAS offers fostering for both dogs and cats.

