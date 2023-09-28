Man sets fire to restrooms at Bartlett park; police initiate search
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly set fire to the Ellendale Park restrooms on Monday.
The arsonist is captured on surveillance video.
Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a green flatbill cap, skinny jeans, and a backpack.
Those with information are asked to call Detective Anthony Green at 901-385-5529 (ext. 2115) or email agreen@bartlettpolice.org.
