Man sets fire to restrooms at Bartlett park; police initiate search

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly set fire to the Ellendale Park restrooms on Monday.

The arsonist is captured on surveillance video.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a green flatbill cap, skinny jeans, and a backpack.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Anthony Green at 901-385-5529 (ext. 2115) or email agreen@bartlettpolice.org.

